Friday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (35-20) against the Seattle Mariners (29-27) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup. First pitch is at 8:05 PM on June 2.

The Mariners will give the ball to Luis Castillo (4-2, 2.69 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Jon Gray (5-1, 2.81 ERA).

Mariners vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners have a record of 3-4-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Mariners have been favorites in 40 games this season and won 23 (57.5%) of those contests.

Seattle has a record of 23-17, a 57.5% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 249 (4.4 per game).

The Mariners have a 3.66 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule