The Seattle Mariners versus Texas Rangers game on Friday at 8:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Julio Rodriguez and Marcus Semien.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 18th in MLB action with 61 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Seattle is slugging .381, the fifth-lowest average in MLB.

The Mariners' .228 batting average ranks 28th in MLB.

Seattle is the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.4 runs per game (249 total).

The Mariners' .307 on-base percentage is 24th in baseball.

The Mariners strike out 9.7 times per game, the third-worst mark in the majors.

Seattle's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.168).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners are sending Luis Castillo (4-2) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.69 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.

Castillo is aiming to record his third straight quality start in this game.

Castillo will try to continue a 12-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Pirates W 5-0 Home Luis Castillo Vince Velásquez 5/28/2023 Pirates W 6-3 Home Marco Gonzales Luis Ortiz 5/29/2023 Yankees L 10-4 Home Bryce Miller Domingo Germán 5/30/2023 Yankees L 10-2 Home Logan Gilbert Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/31/2023 Yankees W 1-0 Home George Kirby Clarke Schmidt 6/2/2023 Rangers - Away Luis Castillo Jon Gray 6/3/2023 Rangers - Away Marco Gonzales Andrew Heaney 6/4/2023 Rangers - Away Bryce Miller Nathan Eovaldi 6/6/2023 Padres - Away Logan Gilbert Joe Musgrove 6/7/2023 Padres - Away George Kirby Michael Wacha 6/9/2023 Angels - Away Luis Castillo Shohei Ohtani

