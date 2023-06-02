Mike Ford plays for the first time this season when the Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers and Jon Gray at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Ford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate (2022)

Ford hit .206 with five doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.

Ford reached base via a hit in 18 of 49 games last season (36.7%), including multiple hits in 16.3% of those games (eight of them).

He hit a long ball in 6.1% of his games last year (three of 49), and 2% of his trips to the plate.

In eight of 49 games last year (16.3%), Ford drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.

He crossed home in eight of 49 games a year ago (16.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 15 GP 32 .213 AVG .202 .315 OBP .295 .426 SLG .250 4 XBH 4 3 HR 0 5 RBI 5 14/7 K/BB 26/10 0 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 32 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (34.4%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (15.6%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (6.3%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (12.5%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)