Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rangers - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Ty France (.575 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Ty France At The Plate
- France leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.407) thanks to 21 extra-base hits.
- France has gotten a hit in 37 of 55 games this year (67.3%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (27.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in four games this season (7.3%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- France has had at least one RBI in 32.7% of his games this year (18 of 55), with two or more RBI six times (10.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 45.5% of his games this year (25 of 55), with two or more runs six times (10.9%).
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.313
|AVG
|.211
|.404
|OBP
|.286
|.488
|SLG
|.246
|10
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|4
|10/7
|K/BB
|11/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|24
|23 (74.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (58.3%)
|10 (32.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|17 (54.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|4 (12.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|13 (41.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (20.8%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.68 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.81 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.81), 21st in WHIP (1.092), and 60th in K/9 (7.2).
