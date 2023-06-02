On Friday, Ty France (.575 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ty France At The Plate

France leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.407) thanks to 21 extra-base hits.

France has gotten a hit in 37 of 55 games this year (67.3%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (27.3%).

He has hit a long ball in four games this season (7.3%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

France has had at least one RBI in 32.7% of his games this year (18 of 55), with two or more RBI six times (10.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 45.5% of his games this year (25 of 55), with two or more runs six times (10.9%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .313 AVG .211 .404 OBP .286 .488 SLG .246 10 XBH 2 2 HR 0 14 RBI 4 10/7 K/BB 11/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 31 GP 24 23 (74.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%) 10 (32.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 17 (54.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 4 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 13 (41.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.8%)

