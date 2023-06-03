How to Watch College Baseball Regionals Streaming Live - Saturday, June 3
Want to find out how to watch or live stream college baseball on Saturday, June 3? We've got you covered. For a full list of NCAA baseball games that are airing on Fubo, see the piece below.
Watch even more College Baseball games with ESPN+!
College Baseball Games Streaming Live Today
Watch NCAA Tournament, Regional: Teams TBA Baseball
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Make sure you're following along with all the College Baseball action all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Every team's journey toward the College World Series starts with the NCAA Tournament selection show on Monday, May 29 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Tournament play kicks off the next weekend with Regionals action from June 2-5, followed by Super Regionals from June 9-12, and concludes with the College World Series from June 16-26, taking place at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.
