J.P. Crawford -- with an on-base percentage of .289 in his past 10 games, 59 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the hill, on June 3 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford has 47 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .348.
  • In 34 of 55 games this season (61.8%) Crawford has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (21.8%).
  • He has gone deep in 5.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 55), and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Crawford has had an RBI in 13 games this year (23.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 22 of 55 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 15
.286 AVG .196
.429 OBP .328
.339 SLG .353
3 XBH 6
0 HR 1
5 RBI 10
17/14 K/BB 10/10
0 SB 1
Home Away
30 GP 25
21 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (52.0%)
7 (23.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.0%)
14 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%)
2 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.0%)
6 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (28.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Rangers' 3.62 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Rangers will send Heaney (4-3) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the left-hander went seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.76 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .211 to opposing hitters.
