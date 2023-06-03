On Saturday, Jarred Kelenic (batting .222 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic has 54 hits, which is tops among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .274 with 25 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 84th, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.

Kelenic has gotten at least one hit in 72.2% of his games this year (39 of 54), with at least two hits 12 times (22.2%).

Looking at the 54 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (18.5%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Kelenic has an RBI in 21 of 54 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 38.9% of his games this year (21 of 54), with two or more runs five times (9.3%).

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 .254 AVG .345 .299 OBP .410 .479 SLG .673 9 XBH 10 3 HR 4 10 RBI 7 22/4 K/BB 16/6 2 SB 3 Home Away 29 GP 25 20 (69.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (76.0%) 5 (17.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (52.0%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (24.0%) 10 (34.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (44.0%)

