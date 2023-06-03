Saturday's contest between the Texas Rangers (36-20) and Seattle Mariners (29-28) going head-to-head at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:05 PM ET on June 3.

Andrew Heaney (4-3) will start for the Rangers in this matchup. The Mariners, however, have yet to list a starter.

Mariners vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Seattle and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Mariners have a 2-5-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in seven of those games).

The Mariners have been victorious in six, or 37.5%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Seattle has a win-loss record of 1-4 when favored by +120 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (249 total), Seattle is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Mariners have the third-best ERA (3.62) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Schedule