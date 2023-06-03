Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers meet Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 18th in Major League Baseball with 61 home runs.

Seattle ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .377 this season.

The Mariners rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .226.

Seattle has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 249 (4.4 per game).

The Mariners have an OBP of .305 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Mariners rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.6) among MLB offenses.

Seattle has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.

Seattle pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.62 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.166 as a pitching staff, which is the first-best in baseball this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Pirates W 6-3 Home Marco Gonzales Luis Ortiz 5/29/2023 Yankees L 10-4 Home Bryce Miller Domingo Germán 5/30/2023 Yankees L 10-2 Home Logan Gilbert Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/31/2023 Yankees W 1-0 Home George Kirby Clarke Schmidt 6/2/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Away Luis Castillo Jon Gray 6/3/2023 Rangers - Away - Andrew Heaney 6/4/2023 Rangers - Away Bryce Miller Nathan Eovaldi 6/6/2023 Padres - Away Logan Gilbert Joe Musgrove 6/7/2023 Padres - Away George Kirby Michael Wacha 6/9/2023 Angels - Away Luis Castillo Shohei Ohtani 6/10/2023 Angels - Away - -

