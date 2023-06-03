How to Watch the Mariners vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 3
Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers meet Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Rangers vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Mariners Player Props
|Rangers vs Mariners Odds
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 18th in Major League Baseball with 61 home runs.
- Seattle ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .377 this season.
- The Mariners rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .226.
- Seattle has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 249 (4.4 per game).
- The Mariners have an OBP of .305 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Mariners rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.6) among MLB offenses.
- Seattle has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.
- Seattle pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.62 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.
- The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.166 as a pitching staff, which is the first-best in baseball this season.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/28/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-3
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|Luis Ortiz
|5/29/2023
|Yankees
|L 10-4
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Domingo Germán
|5/30/2023
|Yankees
|L 10-2
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|5/31/2023
|Yankees
|W 1-0
|Home
|George Kirby
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/2/2023
|Rangers
|L 2-0
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Jon Gray
|6/3/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|-
|Andrew Heaney
|6/4/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/6/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Joe Musgrove
|6/7/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Michael Wacha
|6/9/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Shohei Ohtani
|6/10/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.