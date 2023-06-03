On Saturday, June 3, Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers (36-20) host Julio Rodriguez's Seattle Mariners (29-28) at Globe Life Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

The Mariners are +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Rangers (-145). Texas is favored on the run line (-1.5). The over/under for the contest is set at 9 runs.

Mariners vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney - TEX (4-3, 3.76 ERA) vs TBA - SEA

Mariners vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 20 out of the 30 games, or 66.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have gone 15-6 (winning 71.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers were favored on the moneyline in six of their last 10 games, and they went 4-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (37.5%) in those games.

The Mariners have a win-loss record of 1-4 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Over the past 10 games, sportsbooks have not installed the Mariners as underdogs once.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Mariners vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U A.J. Pollock 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+185) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+150) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Ty France 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+180)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +12500 21st 4th Win AL West +750 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.