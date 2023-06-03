The Texas Rangers (36-20) will look to Marcus Semien, riding a 21-game hitting streak, versus the Seattle Mariners (29-28) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday, at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers will look to Andrew Heaney (4-3), while the Mariners' starting pitcher has not yet been announced.

Mariners vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: BSSW
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Venue: Globe Life Field
  • Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (4-3, 3.76 ERA) vs TBA - SEA

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

  • Heaney (4-3) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 11th start of the season.
  • The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.76 and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .211 in 10 games this season.
  • He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.
  • Heaney has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Andrew Heaney vs. Mariners

  • The Mariners rank 28th in MLB with a .226 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 26th in the league (.377) and 61 home runs.
  • The Mariners have gone 4-for-25 with a double, a home run and three RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.

