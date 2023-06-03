The Seattle Storm (0-3), on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, will try to snap a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Los Angeles Sparks (2-2). This contest is at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and SportsNet LA.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Sparks matchup in this article.

Storm vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and SportsNet LA

CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Storm vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Storm vs. Sparks Betting Trends

The Sparks compiled a 12-11-0 ATS record last year.

The Storm went 17-13-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 11 times in Sparks games.

The Storm and their opponents combined to go over the point total 17 out of 30 times last year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.