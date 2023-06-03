Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rangers - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez has seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks while batting .232.
- Hernandez has had a hit in 37 of 57 games this year (64.9%), including multiple hits 13 times (22.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.0% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 20 games this season (35.1%), Hernandez has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (10.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 17 of 57 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|15
|.235
|AVG
|.190
|.284
|OBP
|.227
|.407
|SLG
|.381
|6
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|7
|31/4
|K/BB
|23/1
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|25
|19 (59.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (72.0%)
|6 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (28.0%)
|7 (21.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (40.0%)
|4 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.0%)
|9 (28.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (44.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 52 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the lefty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.76, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .211 batting average against him.
