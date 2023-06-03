The Seattle Mariners, including Tom Murphy (.296 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Yankees.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tom Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tom Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .226 with seven doubles, a home run and four walks.

Murphy has gotten at least one hit in 47.6% of his games this season (10 of 21), with multiple hits four times (19.0%).

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

Murphy has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored at least one run three times this season (14.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 .192 AVG .333 .222 OBP .333 .385 SLG .467 3 XBH 2 1 HR 0 2 RBI 0 11/1 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 9 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings