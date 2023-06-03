Tom Murphy Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rangers - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Tom Murphy (.296 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Yankees.
Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Tom Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .226 with seven doubles, a home run and four walks.
- Murphy has gotten at least one hit in 47.6% of his games this season (10 of 21), with multiple hits four times (19.0%).
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- Murphy has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored at least one run three times this season (14.3%), including one multi-run game.
Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.192
|AVG
|.333
|.222
|OBP
|.333
|.385
|SLG
|.467
|3
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|11/1
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|9
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.62 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 52 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Heaney (4-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 3.76 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .211 to opposing hitters.
