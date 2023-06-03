Saturday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (31-27) against the Cleveland Guardians (25-32) at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 7:15 PM on June 3.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-0) to the mound, while Logan Allen (2-2) will take the ball for the Guardians.

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: FOX

Twins vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 4, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 4-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Twins have won four of their last nine games against the spread.

The Twins have won 24, or 68.6%, of the 35 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Minnesota has won 17 of its 26 games, or 65.4%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 57.4% chance to win.

Minnesota has scored 264 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Twins' 3.42 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Guardians Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 2-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Guardians have put together a 6-2-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in eight of those games).

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 24 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (41.7%) in those games.

This year, Cleveland has won seven of 14 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cleveland is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.6 runs per game (206 total).

The Guardians have pitched to a 3.89 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup May 29 @ Astros W 7-5 Sonny Gray vs J.P. France May 30 @ Astros L 5-1 Joe Ryan vs Brandon Bielak May 31 @ Astros W 8-2 Louie Varland vs Hunter Brown June 1 Guardians W 7-6 Pablo Lopez vs Tanner Bibee June 2 Guardians W 1-0 Bailey Ober vs Aaron Civale June 3 Guardians - Sonny Gray vs Logan Allen June 4 Guardians - Joe Ryan vs Triston McKenzie June 6 @ Rays - Louie Varland vs Shane McClanahan June 7 @ Rays - Pablo Lopez vs Zach Eflin June 8 @ Rays - Bailey Ober vs Tyler Glasnow June 9 @ Blue Jays - Sonny Gray vs Yusei Kikuchi

Guardians Schedule