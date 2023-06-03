Ty France -- with a slugging percentage of .575 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the hill, on June 3 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ty France At The Plate

France leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .399, fueled by 21 extra-base hits.

France has gotten at least one hit in 66.1% of his games this year (37 of 56), with multiple hits 15 times (26.8%).

In 7.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

France has picked up an RBI in 32.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 44.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.7%.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .313 AVG .211 .404 OBP .286 .488 SLG .246 10 XBH 2 2 HR 0 14 RBI 4 10/7 K/BB 11/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 31 GP 25 23 (74.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (56.0%) 10 (32.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.0%) 17 (54.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%) 4 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 13 (41.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings