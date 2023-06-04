On Sunday, Cal Raleigh (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Seattle Mariners play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

TV Channel: BSSW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh has 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks while batting .231.

Raleigh has gotten at least one hit in 58.0% of his games this year (29 of 50), with at least two hits 10 times (20.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.0% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his plate appearances.

Raleigh has driven home a run in 15 games this season (30.0%), including more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 44.0% of his games this year (22 of 50), with two or more runs three times (6.0%).

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 .227 AVG .191 .261 OBP .345 .333 SLG .511 5 XBH 6 1 HR 4 9 RBI 9 20/3 K/BB 18/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 22 18 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (50.0%) 6 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (50.0%) 2 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (18.2%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

