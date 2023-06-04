On Sunday, Cal Raleigh (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Seattle Mariners play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

  • Raleigh has 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks while batting .231.
  • Raleigh has gotten at least one hit in 58.0% of his games this year (29 of 50), with at least two hits 10 times (20.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 12.0% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Raleigh has driven home a run in 15 games this season (30.0%), including more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 44.0% of his games this year (22 of 50), with two or more runs three times (6.0%).

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 14
.227 AVG .191
.261 OBP .345
.333 SLG .511
5 XBH 6
1 HR 4
9 RBI 9
20/3 K/BB 18/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
28 GP 22
18 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (50.0%)
6 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%)
11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (50.0%)
2 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (18.2%)
10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers' 3.66 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Eovaldi (7-2) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 2.42 ERA in 74 1/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander went five scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • The 33-year-old's 2.42 ERA ranks sixth, .996 WHIP ranks seventh, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 37th among qualifying pitchers this season.
