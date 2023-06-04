The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.347) this season, fueled by 47 hits.

Crawford has gotten a hit in 34 of 56 games this season (60.7%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (21.4%).

He has gone deep in 5.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 56), and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 23.2% of his games this season, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 22 of 56 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 15 .286 AVG .196 .429 OBP .328 .339 SLG .353 3 XBH 6 0 HR 1 5 RBI 10 17/14 K/BB 10/10 0 SB 1 Home Away 30 GP 26 21 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (50.0%) 7 (23.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (19.2%) 14 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (30.8%) 2 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.8%) 6 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings