Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rangers - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 6:28 AM AKDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Jarred Kelenic (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Rangers.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic has 55 hits, which is tops among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .275 with 25 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 52nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 70th and he is 23rd in slugging.
- Kelenic has gotten at least one hit in 72.7% of his games this year (40 of 55), with multiple hits 12 times (21.8%).
- In 10 games this year, he has hit a long ball (18.2%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Kelenic has an RBI in 22 of 55 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 21 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|.254
|AVG
|.345
|.299
|OBP
|.410
|.479
|SLG
|.673
|9
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|7
|22/4
|K/BB
|16/6
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|26
|20 (69.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (76.9%)
|5 (17.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (26.9%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (50.0%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (23.1%)
|10 (34.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (46.2%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Rangers have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 52 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.42 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.42), seventh in WHIP (.996), and 37th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
