How to Watch the Mariners vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 4
Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will play Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field in the final of a three-game series, on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Time: 2:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 61 home runs.
- Seattle ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .376 this season.
- The Mariners have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- Seattle has scored 255 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).
- The Mariners rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.7 whiffs per contest.
- Seattle has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.
- Seattle has the ninth-best ERA (3.84) in the majors this season.
- The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.194 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners' Bryce Miller (3-2) will make his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up eight earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
- He has earned a quality start five times in six starts this season.
- Miller has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 6 innings per appearance.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/29/2023
|Yankees
|L 10-4
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Domingo Germán
|5/30/2023
|Yankees
|L 10-2
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|5/31/2023
|Yankees
|W 1-0
|Home
|George Kirby
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/2/2023
|Rangers
|L 2-0
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Jon Gray
|6/3/2023
|Rangers
|L 16-6
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Andrew Heaney
|6/4/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/6/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Joe Musgrove
|6/7/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Michael Wacha
|6/9/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Shohei Ohtani
|6/10/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|-
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/11/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Griffin Canning
