Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will play Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field in the final of a three-game series, on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 61 home runs.

Seattle ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .376 this season.

The Mariners have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Seattle has scored 255 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Mariners have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

The Mariners rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.7 whiffs per contest.

Seattle has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.

Seattle has the ninth-best ERA (3.84) in the majors this season.

The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.194 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners' Bryce Miller (3-2) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up eight earned runs while allowing 11 hits.

He has earned a quality start five times in six starts this season.

Miller has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 6 innings per appearance.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/29/2023 Yankees L 10-4 Home Bryce Miller Domingo Germán 5/30/2023 Yankees L 10-2 Home Logan Gilbert Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/31/2023 Yankees W 1-0 Home George Kirby Clarke Schmidt 6/2/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Away Luis Castillo Jon Gray 6/3/2023 Rangers L 16-6 Away Bryan Woo Andrew Heaney 6/4/2023 Rangers - Away Bryce Miller Nathan Eovaldi 6/6/2023 Padres - Away Logan Gilbert Joe Musgrove 6/7/2023 Padres - Away George Kirby Michael Wacha 6/9/2023 Angels - Away Luis Castillo Shohei Ohtani 6/10/2023 Angels - Away - Patrick Sandoval 6/11/2023 Angels - Away Bryce Miller Griffin Canning

