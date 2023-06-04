On Sunday, June 4, Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers (37-20) host Ty France's Seattle Mariners (29-29) at Globe Life Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:35 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at +125. Texas is the favorite on the run line (-1.5). The over/under is 8 runs for the contest.

Mariners vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (7-2, 2.42 ERA) vs Bryce Miller - SEA (3-2, 3.00 ERA)

Mariners vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 31 times this season and won 21, or 67.7%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Rangers have a record of 16-4 (80%).

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Rangers have a 5-1 record across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (35.3%) in those games.

This year, the Mariners have won one of three games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Mariners vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Jarred Kelenic 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+220) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+155)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3500 14th 3rd Win AL West +1200 - 3rd

