Mariners vs. Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 4
Marcus Semien brings a 22-game hitting streak into the Texas Rangers' (37-20) game against the Seattle Mariners (29-29) at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday, at Globe Life Field.
The probable pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi (7-2) for the Rangers and Bryce Miller (3-2) for the Mariners.
Mariners vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Time: 2:35 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (7-2, 2.42 ERA) vs Miller - SEA (3-2, 3.00 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller
- Miller (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.00 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.00 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings over six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .185 to opposing batters.
- Miller enters the game with five quality starts under his belt this season.
- Miller has five starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi
- The Rangers will hand the ball to Eovaldi (7-2) for his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander did not allow a run in five innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.42, a 5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .996 in 11 games this season.
- He has seven quality starts in 11 chances this season.
- Eovaldi will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.
- The 33-year-old's 2.42 ERA ranks sixth, .996 WHIP ranks seventh, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 37th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
