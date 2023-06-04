Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rangers - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 6:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Sunday, Ty France (.595 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Rangers.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Ty France At The Plate
- France leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .408, fueled by 22 extra-base hits.
- France has recorded a hit in 38 of 57 games this season (66.7%), including 16 multi-hit games (28.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 57), and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- France has had an RBI in 19 games this year (33.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 26 games this year (45.6%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.313
|AVG
|.211
|.404
|OBP
|.286
|.488
|SLG
|.246
|10
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|4
|10/7
|K/BB
|11/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|26
|23 (74.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (57.7%)
|10 (32.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (23.1%)
|17 (54.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|4 (12.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|13 (41.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (23.1%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.66 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Rangers are sending Eovaldi (7-2) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.42 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 74 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.42), seventh in WHIP (.996), and 37th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers.
