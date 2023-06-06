Cal Raleigh -- batting .229 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, on June 6 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is hitting .226 with 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks.

In 29 of 51 games this season (56.9%) Raleigh has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (19.6%).

Looking at the 51 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (11.8%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 29.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 22 times this season (43.1%), including three games with multiple runs (5.9%).

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 .227 AVG .191 .261 OBP .345 .333 SLG .511 5 XBH 6 1 HR 4 9 RBI 9 20/3 K/BB 18/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 23 18 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (47.8%) 6 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (17.4%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (47.8%) 2 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (17.4%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (21.7%)

