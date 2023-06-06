Elina Svitolina (No. 192 ranking) will take on Aryna Sabalenka (No. 2) in the quarterfinals of the French Open on Tuesday, June 6.

In this Quarterfinal match against Svitolina (+360), Sabalenka is favored to win with -500 odds.

Elina Svitolina vs. Aryna Sabalenka Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Tuesday, June 6

Tuesday, June 6 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Elina Svitolina vs. Aryna Sabalenka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aryna Sabalenka has an 83.3% chance to win.

Elina Svitolina Aryna Sabalenka +360 Odds to Win Match -500 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +275 21.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 83.3% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 26.7% 39.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.5

Elina Svitolina vs. Aryna Sabalenka Trends and Insights

Svitolina took down Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 7-6 in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

Sabalenka was victorious 7-6, 6-4 versus Sloane Stephens in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

Svitolina has played 12 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 21.1 games per match.

On clay, Svitolina has played 12 matches over the past year, totaling 21.1 games per match while winning 54.2% of games.

Sabalenka is averaging 21.4 games per match through her 59 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 57.1% of those games.

In 11 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Sabalenka has averaged 20.5 games per match and 9.0 games per set, winning 58.8% of the games.

In two head-to-head meetings, Svitolina and Sabalenka have split 1-1. Svitolina claimed their last clash on September 25, 2020, winning 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

When it comes to sets, it's been very balanced between Svitolina and Sabalenka, each securing three sets against the other.

Svitolina has the edge in 53 total games versus Sabalenka, claiming 27 of them.

In their two matches against each other, Svitolina and Sabalenka are averaging 26.5 games and 3.0 sets.

