The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.347) this season, fueled by 47 hits.

In 60.7% of his 56 games this season, Crawford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (5.4%, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate).

Crawford has picked up an RBI in 23.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

In 39.3% of his games this year (22 of 56), he has scored, and in eight of those games (14.3%) he has scored more than once.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 15 .286 AVG .196 .429 OBP .328 .339 SLG .353 3 XBH 6 0 HR 1 5 RBI 10 17/14 K/BB 10/10 0 SB 1 Home Away 30 GP 26 21 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (50.0%) 7 (23.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (19.2%) 14 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (30.8%) 2 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.8%) 6 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

