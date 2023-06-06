Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Padres - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jarred Kelenic -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, on June 6 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic leads Seattle in total hits (55) this season while batting .270 with 25 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 79th, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.
- In 40 of 56 games this season (71.4%) Kelenic has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (21.4%).
- He has gone deep in 17.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 56), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 39.3% of his games this season, Kelenic has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 37.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (8.9%).
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|.254
|AVG
|.345
|.299
|OBP
|.410
|.479
|SLG
|.673
|9
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|7
|22/4
|K/BB
|16/6
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|27
|20 (69.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (74.1%)
|5 (17.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (25.9%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (48.1%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (22.2%)
|10 (34.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (44.4%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.79 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (63 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Musgrove (3-2) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.71 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 36 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw six innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In seven games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.71 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .262 to opposing batters.
