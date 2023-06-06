Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Padres - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:23 PM AKDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Kolten Wong (batting .074 in his past 10 games, with a double, three walks and an RBI), battle starting pitcher Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong has three doubles and 11 walks while batting .159.
- Wong has had a hit in 13 of 37 games this year (35.1%), including multiple hits four times (10.8%).
- He has not gone deep in his 37 games this season.
- Wong has driven in a run in six games this year (16.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In nine games this season (24.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|.163
|AVG
|.231
|.294
|OBP
|.279
|.186
|SLG
|.256
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|4
|11/5
|K/BB
|9/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (47.1%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (17.6%)
|8 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (5.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (23.5%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 63 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Musgrove gets the start for the Padres, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.71 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up no earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.71, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .262 against him.
