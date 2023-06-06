The Seattle Mariners, including Kolten Wong (batting .074 in his past 10 games, with a double, three walks and an RBI), battle starting pitcher Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong has three doubles and 11 walks while batting .159.

Wong has had a hit in 13 of 37 games this year (35.1%), including multiple hits four times (10.8%).

He has not gone deep in his 37 games this season.

Wong has driven in a run in six games this year (16.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In nine games this season (24.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 11 .163 AVG .231 .294 OBP .279 .186 SLG .256 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 4 11/5 K/BB 9/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 17 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (47.1%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%) 8 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (5.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (23.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings