Tuesday's game between the San Diego Padres (28-32) and Seattle Mariners (29-30) going head to head at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 6-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET on June 6.

The Padres will give the nod to Joe Musgrove (3-2, 4.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Mariners will turn to Logan Gilbert (3-3, 4.08 ERA).

Mariners vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Mariners vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Padres 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Mariners were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.

When it comes to the total, Seattle and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Mariners have put together a 1-7-0 record against the spread over their past 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in eight of those games).

The Mariners have been underdogs in 18 games this season and have come away with the win six times (33.3%) in those contests.

This year, Seattle has won one of seven games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (258 total), Seattle is the 20th-highest scoring team in the majors.

Mariners pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.99 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.

