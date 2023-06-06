How to Watch the Mariners vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 6
Ty France and the Seattle Mariners head into a matchup with Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Location: San Diego, California
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 61 home runs.
- Seattle ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .375 this season.
- The Mariners have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- Seattle has scored 258 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.306).
- The Mariners are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.7 strikeouts per game.
- Seattle averages the 11th-most strikeouts per nine innings (9.0) in the majors this season.
- Seattle has the 11th-ranked ERA (3.99) in the majors this season.
- The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.214 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Logan Gilbert (3-3) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw four innings against the New York Yankees, giving up five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.
- Gilbert has started 11 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/30/2023
|Yankees
|L 10-2
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|5/31/2023
|Yankees
|W 1-0
|Home
|George Kirby
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/2/2023
|Rangers
|L 2-0
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Jon Gray
|6/3/2023
|Rangers
|L 16-6
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Andrew Heaney
|6/4/2023
|Rangers
|L 12-3
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/6/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Joe Musgrove
|6/7/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Michael Wacha
|6/9/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Shohei Ohtani
|6/10/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/11/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Griffin Canning
|6/12/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Jesús Luzardo
