Ty France and the Seattle Mariners head into a matchup with Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 61 home runs.

Seattle ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .375 this season.

The Mariners have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Seattle has scored 258 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Mariners have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.306).

The Mariners are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.7 strikeouts per game.

Seattle averages the 11th-most strikeouts per nine innings (9.0) in the majors this season.

Seattle has the 11th-ranked ERA (3.99) in the majors this season.

The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.214 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Gilbert (3-3) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw four innings against the New York Yankees, giving up five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Gilbert has started 11 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/30/2023 Yankees L 10-2 Home Logan Gilbert Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/31/2023 Yankees W 1-0 Home George Kirby Clarke Schmidt 6/2/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Away Luis Castillo Jon Gray 6/3/2023 Rangers L 16-6 Away Bryan Woo Andrew Heaney 6/4/2023 Rangers L 12-3 Away Bryce Miller Nathan Eovaldi 6/6/2023 Padres - Away Logan Gilbert Joe Musgrove 6/7/2023 Padres - Away George Kirby Michael Wacha 6/9/2023 Angels - Away Luis Castillo Shohei Ohtani 6/10/2023 Angels - Away Bryce Miller Patrick Sandoval 6/11/2023 Angels - Away Logan Gilbert Griffin Canning 6/12/2023 Marlins - Home Logan Gilbert Jesús Luzardo

