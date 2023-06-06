When the San Diego Padres (28-32) and Seattle Mariners (29-30) face off in the series opener at PETCO Park on Tuesday, June 6, Joe Musgrove will get the ball for the Padres, while the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert to the hill. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Padres have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at +115. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Mariners vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Musgrove - SD (3-2, 4.71 ERA) vs Gilbert - SEA (3-3, 4.08 ERA)

Mariners vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have won 19, or 51.4%, of the 37 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Padres have a record of 17-15 (53.1%).

San Diego has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Padres were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they went 4-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Mariners have come away with six wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Mariners have a mark of 1-6 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been underdogs twice and lost both contests.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+195) Ty France 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+220) Mike Ford 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+260)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +12500 20th 4th Win AL West +1800 - 4th

