Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Padres on June 6, 2023
Ty France and Juan Soto are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Seattle Mariners and the San Diego Padres meet at PETCO Park on Tuesday (first pitch at 9:40 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Mariners vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
France Stats
- France has 61 hits with 17 doubles, five home runs, 16 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .269/.340/.410 so far this season.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jun. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 3
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 30
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Rodríguez Stats
- Julio Rodriguez has 57 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 17 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He has a slash line of .242/.301/.428 on the season.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jun. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Rangers
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Yankees
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Yankees
|May. 30
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Ty France, Julio Rodríguez or other Mariners players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Joe Musgrove Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Musgrove Stats
- Joe Musgrove (3-2) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his eighth start of the season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Musgrove has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Musgrove Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Marlins
|Jun. 1
|6.0
|3
|1
|0
|3
|3
|at Yankees
|May. 26
|6.1
|6
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 20
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|6
|1
|at Dodgers
|May. 13
|5.2
|8
|4
|4
|5
|4
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 7
|5.0
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Logan Gilbert's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Soto Stats
- Soto has 50 hits with 15 doubles, 10 home runs, 56 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a .248/.413/.470 slash line so far this season.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jun. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Xander Bogaerts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
Bogaerts Stats
- Xander Bogaerts has recorded 54 hits with eight doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashed .252/.337/.388 so far this year.
Bogaerts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Jun. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 31
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 30
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Juan Soto, Xander Bogaerts or other Padres players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.