Ty France and Juan Soto are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Seattle Mariners and the San Diego Padres meet at PETCO Park on Tuesday (first pitch at 9:40 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Mariners vs. Padres Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

France Stats

France has 61 hits with 17 doubles, five home runs, 16 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .269/.340/.410 so far this season.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jun. 3 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Rangers Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees May. 30 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Rodríguez Stats

Julio Rodriguez has 57 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 17 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a slash line of .242/.301/.428 on the season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 at Rangers Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Yankees May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Yankees May. 30 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Ty France, Julio Rodríguez or other Mariners players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Joe Musgrove Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Musgrove Stats

Joe Musgrove (3-2) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his eighth start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Musgrove has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Musgrove Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins Jun. 1 6.0 3 1 0 3 3 at Yankees May. 26 6.1 6 1 1 6 0 vs. Red Sox May. 20 5.0 6 4 4 6 1 at Dodgers May. 13 5.2 8 4 4 5 4 vs. Dodgers May. 7 5.0 2 1 0 5 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Logan Gilbert's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Soto Stats

Soto has 50 hits with 15 doubles, 10 home runs, 56 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .248/.413/.470 slash line so far this season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jun. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Bogaerts Stats

Xander Bogaerts has recorded 54 hits with eight doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .252/.337/.388 so far this year.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Marlins Jun. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Marlins May. 31 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins May. 30 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

Bet on player props for Juan Soto, Xander Bogaerts or other Padres players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.