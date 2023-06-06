The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (batting .270 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, two walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a triple) against the Rangers.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

PETCO Park

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez has seven doubles, two triples, nine home runs and nine walks while hitting .241.

Hernandez has picked up a hit in 39 of 59 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games in 2023 (eight of 59), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Hernandez has picked up an RBI in 35.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

In 18 of 59 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 15 .235 AVG .190 .284 OBP .227 .407 SLG .381 6 XBH 6 4 HR 3 9 RBI 7 31/4 K/BB 23/1 0 SB 1 Home Away 32 GP 27 19 (59.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (74.1%) 6 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (33.3%) 7 (21.9%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%) 4 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.8%) 9 (28.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (44.4%)

