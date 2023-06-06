Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Padres - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Ty France (.535 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Rangers.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Ty France At The Plate
- France has an OPS of .750, fueled by an OBP of .340 and a team-best slugging percentage of .410 this season.
- France has gotten a hit in 39 of 58 games this year (67.2%), including 17 multi-hit games (29.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 6.9% of his games in 2023 (four of 58), and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- France has an RBI in 19 of 58 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 27 of 58 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.313
|AVG
|.211
|.404
|OBP
|.286
|.488
|SLG
|.246
|10
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|4
|10/7
|K/BB
|11/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|27
|23 (74.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (59.3%)
|10 (32.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (25.9%)
|17 (54.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (37.0%)
|4 (12.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|13 (41.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (22.2%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove (3-2 with a 4.71 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up no earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.71, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .262 against him.
