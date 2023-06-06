On Tuesday, Ty France (.535 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Rangers.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France has an OPS of .750, fueled by an OBP of .340 and a team-best slugging percentage of .410 this season.

France has gotten a hit in 39 of 58 games this year (67.2%), including 17 multi-hit games (29.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 6.9% of his games in 2023 (four of 58), and 2% of his trips to the plate.

France has an RBI in 19 of 58 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 27 of 58 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .313 AVG .211 .404 OBP .286 .488 SLG .246 10 XBH 2 2 HR 0 14 RBI 4 10/7 K/BB 11/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 31 GP 27 23 (74.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (59.3%) 10 (32.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (25.9%) 17 (54.8%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (37.0%) 4 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 13 (41.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (22.2%)

Padres Pitching Rankings