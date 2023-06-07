A.J. Pollock Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Padres - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:23 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A.J. Pollock -- batting .250 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the mound, on June 7 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Padres.
A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
A.J. Pollock At The Plate
- Pollock is hitting .161 with three doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
- Pollock has picked up a hit in 11 of 34 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- He has homered in three games this year (8.8%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In seven games this season (20.6%), Pollock has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in nine games this year (26.5%), including three multi-run games (8.8%).
A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|.095
|AVG
|.217
|.152
|OBP
|.269
|.286
|SLG
|.522
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|3
|13/3
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (41.2%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.8%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (29.4%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.8%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (23.5%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his 12th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.48 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old's 3.48 ERA ranks 27th, 1.145 WHIP ranks 30th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 41st.
