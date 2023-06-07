Cal Raleigh -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on June 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

TV Channel: SDPA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh has 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks while batting .221.

Raleigh has had a hit in 29 of 52 games this year (55.8%), including multiple hits 10 times (19.2%).

He has homered in 11.5% of his games this season, and 4% of his chances at the plate.

Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (28.8%), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (13.5%).

He has scored in 22 games this year (42.3%), including multiple runs in three games.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 .227 AVG .191 .261 OBP .345 .333 SLG .511 5 XBH 6 1 HR 4 9 RBI 9 20/3 K/BB 18/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 24 18 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (45.8%) 6 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.7%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%) 2 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.8%)

Padres Pitching Rankings