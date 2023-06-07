J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Padres - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:23 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, J.P. Crawford (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Padres.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .349 this season while batting .244 with 31 walks and 31 runs scored.
- Crawford has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this year (35 of 57), with at least two hits 12 times (21.1%).
- Looking at the 57 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (5.3%), and in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Crawford has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (22.8%), with more than one RBI in six of them (10.5%).
- In 23 of 57 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|.286
|AVG
|.196
|.429
|OBP
|.328
|.339
|SLG
|.353
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|10
|17/14
|K/BB
|10/10
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|27
|21 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (51.9%)
|7 (23.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (18.5%)
|14 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (33.3%)
|2 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.7%)
|6 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (25.9%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Padres have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (65 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wacha makes the start for the Padres, his 12th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.48 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old's 3.48 ERA ranks 27th, 1.145 WHIP ranks 30th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 41st.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.