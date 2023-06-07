The Seattle Mariners, including Jarred Kelenic (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jarred Kelenic? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic has 55 hits, which leads Seattle hitters this season, while batting .264 with 25 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 92nd, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.

In 70.2% of his 57 games this season, Kelenic has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 10 games this year (17.5%), leaving the park in 4.4% of his chances at the plate.

Kelenic has had an RBI in 22 games this season (38.6%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 21 games this season (36.8%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 .254 AVG .345 .299 OBP .410 .479 SLG .673 9 XBH 10 3 HR 4 10 RBI 7 22/4 K/BB 16/6 2 SB 3 Home Away 29 GP 28 20 (69.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (71.4%) 5 (17.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (25.0%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (46.4%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (21.4%) 10 (34.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (42.9%)

Padres Pitching Rankings