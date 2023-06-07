Wednesday's game that pits the San Diego Padres (28-33) against the Seattle Mariners (30-30) at PETCO Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Padres. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on June 7.

The Padres will give the nod to Michael Wacha (5-2, 3.48 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Mariners will turn to George Kirby (5-4, 3.04 ERA).

Mariners vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

How to Watch on TV: SDPA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Padres 4, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have posted a mark of 1-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Seattle and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Mariners' ATS record is 1-7-0 over their last 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in eight of those contests).

The Mariners have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (36.8%) in those contests.

Seattle has a mark of 7-8 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Seattle is the No. 18 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (262 total runs).

The Mariners have pitched to a 3.94 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

Mariners Schedule