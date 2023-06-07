Rougned Odor and the San Diego Padres take the field on Wednesday at PETCO Park against George Kirby, who is starting for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch will be at 4:10 PM ET for the final game of a two-game series.

Mariners vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV Channel: SDPA

Location: San Diego, California

Venue: PETCO Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 63 home runs.

Seattle is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .377 this season.

The Mariners have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Seattle has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 262 (4.4 per game).

The Mariners have an OBP of .306 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Mariners rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.7 whiffs per contest.

Seattle averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-most in the majors.

Seattle has pitched to a 3.94 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.206 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Kirby (5-4) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he allowed three hits in eight scoreless innings against the New York Yankees.

He has nine quality starts in 11 chances this season.

Kirby has started 11 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 6.5 innings per appearance.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/31/2023 Yankees W 1-0 Home George Kirby Clarke Schmidt 6/2/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Away Luis Castillo Jon Gray 6/3/2023 Rangers L 16-6 Away Bryan Woo Andrew Heaney 6/4/2023 Rangers L 12-3 Away Bryce Miller Nathan Eovaldi 6/6/2023 Padres W 4-1 Away Logan Gilbert Joe Musgrove 6/7/2023 Padres - Away George Kirby Michael Wacha 6/9/2023 Angels - Away Luis Castillo Shohei Ohtani 6/10/2023 Angels - Away Bryce Miller Patrick Sandoval 6/11/2023 Angels - Away Logan Gilbert Griffin Canning 6/12/2023 Marlins - Home Logan Gilbert Jesús Luzardo 6/13/2023 Marlins - Home - Edward Cabrera

