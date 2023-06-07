As they go for the series sweep, Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (30-30) will face off against Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres (28-33) at PETCO Park on Wednesday, June 7. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET.

The Padres are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Mariners (-105). The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup.

Mariners vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha - SD (5-2, 3.48 ERA) vs George Kirby - SEA (5-4, 3.04 ERA)

Mariners vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have been favored 38 times and won 19, or 50%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Padres have gone 19-19 (50%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Diego has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Padres were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Mariners have come away with seven wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Mariners have won seven of 15 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+185) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Ty France 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) A.J. Pollock 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +12500 20th 4th Win AL West +1800 - 4th

