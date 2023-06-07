Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Padres on June 7, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Juan Soto, Ty France and others are available when the San Diego Padres host the Seattle Mariners at PETCO Park on Wednesday (at 4:10 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Mariners vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
France Stats
- France has recorded 63 hits with 18 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .273/.342/.416 so far this season.
- France will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles and two RBI.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Jun. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 3
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Rodríguez Stats
- Julio Rodriguez has 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 17 walks and 33 RBI (59 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.
- He's slashing .246/.304/.442 so far this season.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Jun. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Rangers
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Yankees
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
Bet on player props for Ty France, Julio Rodríguez or other Mariners players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Michael Wacha Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Wacha Stats
- The Padres will send Michael Wacha (5-2) to the mound for his 12th start this season.
- In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.
- Wacha has started 11 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 31-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.48), 30th in WHIP (1.145), and 41st in K/9 (8.3).
Wacha Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 2
|4.2
|3
|2
|2
|8
|5
|at Yankees
|May. 27
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 21
|6.0
|5
|0
|0
|4
|1
|vs. Royals
|May. 15
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|11
|1
|at Twins
|May. 9
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of George Kirby's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Soto Stats
- Soto has 15 doubles, 10 home runs, 56 walks and 27 RBI (51 total hits). He has stolen five bases.
- He's slashed .248/.411/.466 on the year.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Juan Soto or other Padres players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.