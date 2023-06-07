The Seattle Mariners (30-30) have a 1-0 series lead and aim to sweep the San Diego Padres (28-33) on Wednesday at PETCO Park, at 4:10 PM ET.

The Padres will look to Michael Wacha (5-2) against the Mariners and George Kirby (5-4).

Mariners vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wacha - SD (5-2, 3.48 ERA) vs Kirby - SEA (5-4, 3.04 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

The Mariners will send Kirby (5-4) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.04 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he went eight scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

The 25-year-old has put together a 3.04 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.

Kirby is looking to collect his 10th quality start of the year.

Kirby has pitched five or more innings in a game nine times this season heading into this matchup.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Wacha

Wacha (5-2) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.48, a 3.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.145 in 11 games this season.

He has six quality starts in 11 chances this season.

In 11 starts, Wacha has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.

The 31-year-old's 3.48 ERA ranks 27th, 1.145 WHIP ranks 30th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 41st among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

