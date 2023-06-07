The Denver Nuggets are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1. The matchup has an over/under of 214.5.

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -2.5 214.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents have gone over 214.5 combined points in 67 of 82 games this season.

The average total in Denver's contests this year is 228.3, 13.8 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Nuggets have put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.

This season, Denver has won 43 out of the 61 games, or 70.5%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Denver has won 40 of its 53 games, or 75.5%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has played 52 games this season that finished with a combined score over 214.5 points.

Miami's average game total this season has been 219.3, 4.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Miami's ATS record is 30-52-0 this season.

The Heat have been victorious in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Miami has won five of its 15 games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 214.5 % of Games Over 214.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 67 81.7% 115.8 225.3 112.5 222.3 229.9 Heat 52 63.4% 109.5 225.3 109.8 222.3 219.6

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their last 10 contests.

The Nuggets have hit the over in five of their last 10 games.

Against the spread, Denver has performed better at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.

The Nuggets put up six more points per game (115.8) than the Heat give up (109.8).

Denver is 39-22 against the spread and 48-13 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.

Four of the Heat's last 10 outings have hit the over.

Miami has performed better against the spread away (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0) this year.

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.

Miami has put together a 15-15 ATS record and a 22-8 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Splits

Nuggets and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 29-28 38-44 Heat 30-52 10-10 41-41

Nuggets vs. Heat Point Insights

Nuggets Heat 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 39-22 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 15-15 48-13 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 22-8 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 27-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-36 28-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-23

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.