Who are the probable pitchers lined up to take the ball on Thursday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes Framber Valdez toeing the rubber for the Astros, and Jose Berrios getting the call for the Blue Jays.

Keep scrolling to find the likely starters for every contest on the schedule for June 8.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Dodgers at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (7-4) to the bump as they take on the Reds, who will hand the ball to Graham Ashcraft (3-4) for the game between the teams Thursday.

LAD: Kershaw CIN: Ashcraft 12 (69.1 IP) Games/IP 12 (62.1 IP) 3.25 ERA 6.64 10.9 K/9 7.1

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Reds

LAD Odds to Win: -225

-225 CIN Odds to Win: +185

+185 Total: 10 runs

10 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Dodgers at Reds

Diamondbacks at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (7-3) to the bump as they face the Nationals, who will counter with Josiah Gray (4-5) when the clubs face off on Thursday.

ARI: Kelly WSH: Gray 12 (70.2 IP) Games/IP 12 (67 IP) 3.06 ERA 3.09 9.8 K/9 7.4

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Nationals

ARI Odds to Win: -155

-155 WSH Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!

Live Stream Diamondbacks at Nationals

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Twins at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Bailey Ober (3-2) to the mound as they play the Rays, who will look to Tyler Glasnow (0-0) for the game between the teams on Thursday.

MIN: Ober TB: Glasnow 8 (46.1 IP) Games/IP 2 (9.2 IP) 2.33 ERA 3.72 7.8 K/9 13.0

Vegas Odds for Twins at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -175

-175 MIN Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 7.5 runs

7.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Twins at Rays

Orioles at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (2-2) to the mound as they face the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Colin Rea (3-3) when the teams meet on Thursday.

BAL: Bradish MIL: Rea 10 (48 IP) Games/IP 10 (47.1 IP) 4.12 ERA 4.94 7.7 K/9 7.6

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Brewers

BAL Odds to Win: -120

-120 MIL Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Orioles at Brewers

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Giants at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Alex Cobb (5-2) to the mound as they play the Rockies, who will look to Chase Anderson (0-0) for the game between the teams on Thursday.

SF: Cobb COL: Anderson 12 (69.2 IP) Games/IP 6 (26.2 IP) 2.71 ERA 1.69 8.3 K/9 4.0

Vegas Odds for Giants at Rockies

SF Odds to Win: -200

-200 COL Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 11.5 runs

11.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Giants at Rockies

White Sox at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Lance Lynn (4-6) to the mound as they play the Yankees, who will give the start to Luis Severino (0-1) when the clubs meet Thursday.

CHW: Lynn NYY: Severino 12 (67.1 IP) Games/IP 3 (15.1 IP) 6.55 ERA 5.28 10.2 K/9 7.0

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -175

-175 CHW Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream White Sox at Yankees

Tigers at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Tyler Holton (0-0) to the mound as they take on the Phillies, who will counter with Zack Wheeler (4-4) for the game between the teams on Thursday.

DET: Holton PHI: Wheeler 17 (31 IP) Games/IP 12 (68.2 IP) 2.32 ERA 4.33 6.7 K/9 10.4

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -250

-250 DET Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 7.5 runs

7.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Tigers at Phillies

White Sox at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Mike Clevinger (3-3) to the hill as they play the Yankees, who will hand the ball to Randy Vasquez (0-0) for the matchup between the clubs on Thursday.

CHW: Clevinger NYY: Vasquez 10 (52.1 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 4.13 ERA - 7.9 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -145

-145 CHW Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream White Sox at Yankees

Astros at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Valdez (6-4) to the mound as they face the Blue Jays, who will give the start to Berrios (5-4) for the game between the teams Thursday.

HOU: Valdez TOR: Berrios 12 (79 IP) Games/IP 12 (71.1 IP) 2.16 ERA 3.66 9.6 K/9 8.6

Vegas Odds for Astros at Blue Jays

HOU Odds to Win: -135

-135 TOR Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Astros at Blue Jays

Red Sox at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Matt Dermody (0-0) to the mound as they face the Guardians, who will hand the ball to Aaron Civale (1-1) when the teams play on Thursday.

BOS: Dermody CLE: Civale 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 3 (17.2 IP) - ERA 2.04 - K/9 6.1

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Guardians

CLE Odds to Win: -115

-115 BOS Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Red Sox at Guardians

Mets at Braves Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Justin Verlander (2-3) to the hill as they take on the Braves, who will hand the ball to Spencer Strider (6-2) for the game between the clubs on Thursday.

NYM: Verlander ATL: Strider 6 (36 IP) Games/IP 12 (69.2 IP) 4.25 ERA 3.10 7.5 K/9 14.6

Vegas Odds for Mets at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -175

-175 NYM Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Mets at Braves

Cubs at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Drew Smyly (5-3) to the hill as they play the Angels, who will look to Reid Detmers (0-5) for the matchup between the teams on Thursday.

CHC: Smyly LAA: Detmers 12 (65.2 IP) Games/IP 10 (50.2 IP) 3.56 ERA 5.15 7.8 K/9 10.7

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Angels

LAA Odds to Win: -135

-135 CHC Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Cubs at Angels

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.