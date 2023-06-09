The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh (.189 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is batting .216 with 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks.

Raleigh has reached base via a hit in 29 games this season (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 11.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Raleigh has had an RBI in 15 games this year (28.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (13.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.7%.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 .227 AVG .191 .261 OBP .345 .333 SLG .511 5 XBH 6 1 HR 4 9 RBI 9 20/3 K/BB 18/11 0 SB 0

