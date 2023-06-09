The field is shrinking at the Libema Open, with Emina Bektas in a quarterfinal against Ekaterina Alexandrova. Bektas' odds to win it all at Autotron Rosmalen are +2500.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Libema Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Bektas at the 2023 Libema Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 9-18

June 9-18 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Bektas' Next Match

On Friday, June 16 at 6:30 AM ET, Bektas will play Alexandrova in the quarterfinals, after getting past Sachia Vickery 6-4, 6-4 in the previous round.

Bektas has current moneyline odds of +333 to win her next contest against Alexandrova. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Bektas? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Bektas Stats

Bektas defeated Vickery 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday in the Round of 16.

Bektas has not won any of her five tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 8-4.

Bektas is 7-1 on grass over the past year.

Bektas has played 21.1 games per match in her 12 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

Bektas, over the past 12 months, has played eight matches on grass, and 22.6 games per match.

Bektas, over the past year, has won 75.7% of her service games and 27.0% of her return games.

Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Bektas has won 76.9% of her games on serve and 30.8% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.