Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:29 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Jarred Kelenic (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Padres.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jarred Kelenic? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic leads Seattle in total hits (57) this season while batting .269 with 26 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 55th in batting average, 86th in on base percentage, and 29th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- Kelenic has gotten a hit in 41 of 58 games this season (70.7%), including 13 multi-hit games (22.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 17.2% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- Kelenic has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (37.9%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (6.9%).
- He has scored in 36.2% of his games this season (21 of 58), with two or more runs five times (8.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|.254
|AVG
|.345
|.299
|OBP
|.410
|.479
|SLG
|.673
|9
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|7
|22/4
|K/BB
|16/6
|2
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (67 total, one per game).
- Ohtani gets the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.30 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when the righty tossed six innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.30), 12th in WHIP (1.014), and third in K/9 (12.2) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.