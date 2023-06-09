The Seattle Mariners, including Jarred Kelenic (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Padres.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic leads Seattle in total hits (57) this season while batting .269 with 26 extra-base hits.

He ranks 55th in batting average, 86th in on base percentage, and 29th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

Kelenic has gotten a hit in 41 of 58 games this season (70.7%), including 13 multi-hit games (22.4%).

He has hit a home run in 17.2% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his plate appearances.

Kelenic has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (37.9%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (6.9%).

He has scored in 36.2% of his games this season (21 of 58), with two or more runs five times (8.6%).

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 .254 AVG .345 .299 OBP .410 .479 SLG .673 9 XBH 10 3 HR 4 10 RBI 7 22/4 K/BB 16/6 2 SB 3

Angels Pitching Rankings