Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:29 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners and Kolten Wong, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Explore More About This Game
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .153 with three doubles and 12 walks.
- Wong has picked up a hit in 13 of 39 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 39 games this season.
- Wong has driven in a run in six games this year (15.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 of 39 games (25.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|.163
|AVG
|.231
|.294
|OBP
|.279
|.186
|SLG
|.256
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|4
|11/5
|K/BB
|9/3
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Angels have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).
- The Angels rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (67 total, one per game).
- Ohtani (5-2 with a 3.30 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed six innings against the Houston Astros, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.30), 12th in WHIP (1.014), and third in K/9 (12.2) among qualifying pitchers.
