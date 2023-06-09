A quarterfinal is next for Lorenzo Musetti in the MercedesCup, and he will face Frances Tiafoe. Musetti is +750 (fourth-best odds in the field) to win it all at TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart.

Musetti at the 2023 MercedesCup

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 9-18

June 9-18 Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart

TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Musetti's Next Match

Musetti will face Tiafoe in the quarterfinals on Friday, June 16 at 4:00 AM ET, after defeating Gregoire Barrere in the previous round 6-3, 6-3.

Musetti has current moneyline odds of +145 to win his next contest against Tiafoe.

Musetti Stats

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Musetti defeated No. 58-ranked Barrere, 6-3, 6-3.

Musetti is 36-23 over the past year, with two tournament wins.

In two tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, Musetti has gone 2-1.

Musetti has played 23.6 games per match in his 59 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

In his three matches on a grass surface over the past year, Musetti has averaged 23.0 games.

Musetti, over the past 12 months, has won 77.7% of his service games and 28.6% of his return games.

Musetti has claimed 88.2% of his service games on grass over the past 12 months and 17.1% of his return games.

